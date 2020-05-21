Overview of Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD

Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gianfortune works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.