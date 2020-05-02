Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD
Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Dr. Gibbs' Office Locations
Warren Clinic Gynecology6465 S Yale Ave Ste 605, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It took me years to find this doctor. I moved to Tulsa 13 years ago and went from doctor to doctor because I never found someone that seemed dedicated to pure biology and science. I have had several doctors pressure me with their religious or birthing values which I realize is valuable to some, it just is not a priority for me. This doctor is no frills, she is informative, concise, and honest. If she needs to do a test or have her office call in about medication for you, this team does it and fast. You can tell she is busy and if you are an outsider to the health industry, you may not know that because of how healthcare works in America, this is not the doctors fault. They are under enormous pressure to meet patient levels that are almost incomprehensible. We have a shortage of doctors and especially specialists in Oklahoma. Every time I see Dr Gibbs she is exactly what we should expect from someone in medicine. She is polite, not overly indulgent in unnecessary conversation, and get
About Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255330007
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University Ark For Med Scis
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
