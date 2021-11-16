Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.
Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston17110 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (254) 724-2364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Gordon for three years until she relocated to Houston. I was 72 when I contracted alopecia and was horrified at losing my hair. Dr. Gordon was terrific and knew of a newer treatment for alopecia. She had to get FDA permission for me to use it, but between the new treatment and steroid shots in my scalp, my hair returned in less than a year. Dr. Gordon was always professional and always concerned. I never felt rushed and she was always there for me with a big smile. I saw her every month for about a year. I cannot say enough good things about her. I would recommend her in a heartbeat.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750524583
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Pittsburgh
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.