Dr. Rachel Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Gross, MD
Dr. Rachel Gross, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
PMG Physician Associates110 Long Pond Rd Ste 106, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 743-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Gross listened patiently to my concerns and examined my range of motion. She suggested a new medication to help alleviate pain. Very satisfied. Danny
About Dr. Rachel Gross, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811157522
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.