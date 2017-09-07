See All Dermatologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (23)
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Grossman works at Princeton Dermatology Associates, Princeton, NJ in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Dermatology Associates, Princeton, NJ
    208 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 (609) 683-4999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    Sep 07, 2017
    I was a little worried when I saw the 1 star reviews but I met her today and thought she was wonderful! She did a biopsy and "froze" a pre-cancerous area. Did not condemn me for being a sun lover, but provided education and suggested an "umbrella". Also recommended a OTC Cream instead of a very expensive brand I was using. Would highly recommend her. Thank you
    Nancy Zorochin in Point Pleasant Beach NJ — Sep 07, 2017
    About Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD

    Dermatology
    39 years of experience
    English, French
    1548225477
    Education & Certifications

    Cornell U Med Coll/Rockefel
    Cornell U Med Coll
    Duke U, School of Medicine
    Duke University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman works at Princeton Dermatology Associates, Princeton, NJ in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

    Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

