Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD
Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Dermatology Associates, Princeton, NJ208 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-4999
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was a little worried when I saw the 1 star reviews but I met her today and thought she was wonderful! She did a biopsy and "froze" a pre-cancerous area. Did not condemn me for being a sun lover, but provided education and suggested an "umbrella". Also recommended a OTC Cream instead of a very expensive brand I was using. Would highly recommend her. Thank you
About Dr. Rachel Grossman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- Cornell U Med Coll/Rockefel
- Cornell U Med Coll
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossman speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
