Dr. Rachel Gunderson, MD
Dr. Rachel Gunderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
- Medical City Dallas
Dr. Gunderson has been my OB/GYN for 4 years. She has provided me quality care with compassion and understanding. Her knowledge and expertise is excellent, and she explains treatments, procedures, processes, etc. with ease and in terms that you can understand as a patient. I am a health care professional myself and she has always treated me with dignity and kindness. I cannot say enough wonderful things about her. She takes her time and really cares about her patients!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1083903603
- UTSW Parkland Meml Hosp
- Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med
- Stanford University
Dr. Gunderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunderson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gunderson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunderson.
