Dr. Rachel Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Harper, MD
Dr. Rachel Harper, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
The John D. Cronin Cancer Center (Saint Joseph Office Park)1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6520
Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Harper for almost 4 years. Cares very much about her patients.
About Dr. Rachel Harper, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831124379
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.