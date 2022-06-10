Overview of Dr. Rachel Harper, MD

Dr. Rachel Harper, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.