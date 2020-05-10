Dr. Rachel Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic, Urgent Care1644 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 929-3600
-
2
Expressdocs1 LLC14530 S Military Trl Ste A1-A5, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 381-0260
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Oh no! I just learned that Dr. Harris moved from Boca Raton to Wesley Chapel! What a shame!! My family and I loved this doctor! ?? She is amazing, caring, actually listens to what the patient has to say, and has a gentle beautiful soul! We’ll miss you, Dr. Harris! The Salmon family
About Dr. Rachel Harris, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1316938293
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Bengali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.