Overview

Dr. Rachel Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Florida Medical Clinic in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.