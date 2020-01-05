Overview

Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Humphrey works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.