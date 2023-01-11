Dr. Rachel Kassenoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassenoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kassenoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend! I have been seeing Dr Kassenoff for almost 20 years. I have gone through 3 pregnancies with her and could have have asked for a better partner. She is always honest, thorough, and really gives it a personal touch. She is just a wonderful doctor!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972612612
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Kassenoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassenoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassenoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassenoff has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassenoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassenoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassenoff.
