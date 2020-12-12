Dr. Rachel Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Garden State Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine455 ROUTE 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 520-8331Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Exceptional and caring. Was going to another Dermatologist for years. Started going to Dr. Klein based on a referral and she found things the other Dr. didn't. I can say she probably saved my life.
About Dr. Rachel Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871813709
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.