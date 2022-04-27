Overview of Dr. Rachel Kramer, MD

Dr. Rachel Kramer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at American Infusion Centers in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.