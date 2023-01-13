Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruspe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD
Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Cancer Center of Huntsville PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1822
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Dr. Kruspe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruspe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruspe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruspe has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruspe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruspe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruspe.
