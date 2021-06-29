Dr. Rachel Kulsakdinun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulsakdinun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kulsakdinun, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Kulsakdinun, MD
Dr. Rachel Kulsakdinun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kulsakdinun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kulsakdinun's Office Locations
-
1
Fox Valley Comprehensive Hlthcr1435 N Randall Rd Ste 302, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 741-5850
-
2
Amita Health Saints Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2418
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulsakdinun?
I was a patient of Amita St Mary’s Midwife group. Unfortunately, I ended up needing a c-section. Dr. Kulsak provided excellent care and I’m healing very well.
About Dr. Rachel Kulsakdinun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407950421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulsakdinun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulsakdinun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulsakdinun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulsakdinun works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulsakdinun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulsakdinun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulsakdinun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulsakdinun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.