Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM).

Dr. Laarman works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery) in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598908444
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City (GME)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center (GME) & University of Utah Medical Center (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University (SOM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laarman works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery) in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Laarman’s profile.

    Dr. Laarman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Laarman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laarman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

