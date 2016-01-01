Overview

Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM).



Dr. Laarman works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery) in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.