Overview of Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO

Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT.



Dr. Lamonica works at Physicians for Womens Health LLC in Farmington, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.