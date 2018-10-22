See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD

Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Langenderfer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    440 Ray Norrish Dr Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45246 (513) 745-9045
  2. 2
    Tri Health Associates In OB/GYN
    4420 Aicholtz Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45245 (513) 752-9122
  3. 3
    Trihealth H LLC Dba
    10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 110, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 671-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breast Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1710948104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

