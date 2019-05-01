Overview of Dr. Rachel Lee, MD

Dr. Rachel Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Monarch Women's Wellness in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.