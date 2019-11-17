Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD
Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
Dr. Levenbach's Office Locations
Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC350 Young Ave Ste 200, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 702-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levenbach engenders confidence & hope! She is extremely knowledgeable regarding the latest technologies, treatments to treat cancer & trends—and advised me with compassion, answering my numerous questions at each visit with knowledge & facts. I have total confidence in Dr. Levenbach’s care & am doing very well—Thank you, Dr. Levenbach!!
About Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1902065857
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
