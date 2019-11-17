See All Hematologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD

Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital

Dr. Levenbach works at Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Neutropenia and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levenbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC
    350 Young Ave Ste 200, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 702-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Neutropenia
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Neutropenia
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2019
    Dr. Levenbach engenders confidence & hope! She is extremely knowledgeable regarding the latest technologies, treatments to treat cancer & trends—and advised me with compassion, answering my numerous questions at each visit with knowledge & facts. I have total confidence in Dr. Levenbach’s care & am doing very well—Thank you, Dr. Levenbach!!
    Susanna K — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1902065857
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Levenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levenbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenbach works at Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Levenbach’s profile.

    Dr. Levenbach has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Neutropenia and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

