Dr. Rachel Macias, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Mishawaka, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Macias, MD

Dr. Rachel Macias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. 

Dr. Macias works at The Centre PC in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macias' Office Locations

    Mishawaka
    611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon

About Dr. Rachel Macias, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1811379852
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.