Dr. Rachel Masch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Masch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Masch, MD
Dr. Rachel Masch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Masch works at
Dr. Masch's Office Locations
-
1
Family Planning OfficeSilver Bldg 5, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masch?
Great Doctor was a patient for many year. She was always kind and made me feel comfortable from my first appt with her.
About Dr. Rachel Masch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1598750515
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masch works at
Dr. Masch speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.