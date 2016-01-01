Overview of Dr. Rachel Mason, MD

Dr. Rachel Mason, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HOSPITAL in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.