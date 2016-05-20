Dr. Rachel Mepani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mepani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Mepani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Mepani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
1
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (678) 503-1900
2
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mepani is excellent. No one likes to be at the will of someone else regarding their health. She eased my anxiety and was very attentive to other health problems I had going on. I would recommend her over and over again.
About Dr. Rachel Mepani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154411353
Education & Certifications
- MC WI
- Case Western Reserve Metro Hlth Mc
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mepani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mepani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mepani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mepani has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mepani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mepani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mepani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mepani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mepani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.