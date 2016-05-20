Overview

Dr. Rachel Mepani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Mepani works at MASON TRANSPLANT CLINIC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.