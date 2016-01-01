Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Mistur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic3737 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
-
2
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic2001 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mistur?
About Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1033504501
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mistur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mistur works at
Dr. Mistur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.