Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.4129 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 723-4790
Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201E, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 723-4789
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moodey saved my life! Her diligence & testing found how my Scleroderma was attacking my heart causing an effusion within the pericardium of my heart, putting pressure on it. I had to have open heart surgery to drain the fluid there. She followed up with needed testing which showed the development of my interstistial lung disease & progressing pulmonary fibrosis (scarring of the lung until there's no lung tissue allowing breathing) caused by my Scleroderma. Like I said, she's a life saver!
About Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Telugu
- 1124231774
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University|Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr Presby
- Univ of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moodey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moodey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moodey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moodey has seen patients for Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moodey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moodey speaks Telugu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moodey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moodey.
