Dr. Rachel Nardin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Nardin, MD
Dr. Rachel Nardin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Nardin's Office Locations
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nardin was my first Neurologist at BIDMC in Boston! She helped me understand what was happening to my brain after my Stroke! I highly recommend her as a Neurologist!
About Dr. Rachel Nardin, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Dr. Nardin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardin.
