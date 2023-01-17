Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Schweiger Dermatology - Murray Hill35 E 35th St Rm 208, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 225-8867Monday8:00am - 6:15pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Upper West Side137 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 684-5964Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Nazarian has treated both myself and my son. She has an amazing bedside manner, listens, cares and is incredibly thorough.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
