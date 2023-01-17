Overview

Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Nazarian works at Schweiger Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.