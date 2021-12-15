Dr. Rachel Niemet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Niemet, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Niemet, MD
Dr. Rachel Niemet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pueblo, CO.
Dr. Niemet works at
Dr. Niemet's Office Locations
Womens Health Center Inc.1600 N Grand Ave Ste 400, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 543-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkview Medical Center400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Niemet is very kind and explains things in a way I can understand. She takes the necessary time to have you leaving knowing you are well taken care of.
About Dr. Rachel Niemet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326366105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemet works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.