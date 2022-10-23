See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD

Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine|Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Oliver works at OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliver's Office Locations

    3520 E Louise Dr Ste 2100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 888-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Dr. Oliver is an amazing doctor! Very knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, and informative. She truly takes the time to explain everything and helps put you at ease over things you might be unsure about. I have delivered my daughter with her and everything went great! I have had surgery with her and that went very well also. Now I am pregnant with twins and seeing her this whole pregnancy. She has been so helpful explaining everything and takes the time to always answer all of my questions. She truly is a great doctor. I have severe anxiety disorder so being pregnant is very stressful for me regardless but with carrying twins it's been really scary at times. I have anxiety so I over search things I shouldn't etc. But she has always taken the time to explain everything to me and it puts me at ease after talking with her. Kara is great as well her MA! She has never been out of the office for me, ever in the past. But she did just recently have a family emergency & I hope everything ok
    Chelsey — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043449366
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine|Universidad de Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Oliver’s profile.

    Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

