Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD

Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. 

Dr. Owsiak works at Clarksville Ophthalmology PC in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owsiak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarksville Ophthalmology PC
    141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 300, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 552-6830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376707216
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owsiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owsiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owsiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owsiak works at Clarksville Ophthalmology PC in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Owsiak’s profile.

    Dr. Owsiak has seen patients for Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owsiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Owsiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owsiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owsiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owsiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

