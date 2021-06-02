Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owsiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD
Dr. Rachel Owsiak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN.
Clarksville Ophthalmology PC141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 300, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 552-6830
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everthing went well.....Excellent
Dr. Owsiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owsiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owsiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owsiak has seen patients for Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owsiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Owsiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owsiak.
