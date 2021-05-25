Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Parker, MD
Dr. Rachel Parker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
ProMedica Urgent Care - Health & Wellness Center5700 Monroe St Unit 111, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 585-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is not only an amazing doctor, but an amazing person. She truly goes above and beyond for her patients and is a strong advocate for her patients to reach their health goals! So glad to have found her!!!
About Dr. Rachel Parker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
