Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD
Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen's Office Locations
- 1 4810 Whitesport Cir SW Ste 215, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 489-2442
-
2
Rachel Petersen MD PC1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 201, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 519-4437
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petersen?
I have a severe hearing loss and had a hard time understanding parts of our conversation. Dr Petersen, bless her heart, was so patient with me as she explained again facts I needed to know. It’s obvious that she really cares about her patients and she knows her stuff.
About Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780679183
Education & Certifications
- U S Air Force Medical Center - Keesler 81st Medical Group
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.