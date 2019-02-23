Overview of Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD

Dr. Rachel Petersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.