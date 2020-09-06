Overview

Dr. Rachel Polish, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hatfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Polish works at R-Health by Everside Health in Hatfield, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.