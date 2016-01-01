Overview of Dr. Rachel Powell, MD

Dr. Rachel Powell, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at MUSC Women's Health at East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Pregnancy Ultrasound and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.