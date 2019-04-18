Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology515 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 245-9965
Hospital Affiliations
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pritzker is wonderful! She's attentive, friendly and knows what she's doing. I've struggled with red blotchy skin my entire adult life and the laser treatments she recommended have helped tremendously. She also did a great job with Dypsort and fillers. I refer everyone to her!
About Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritzker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritzker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritzker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritzker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.