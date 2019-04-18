Overview

Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pritzker works at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.