Dr. Rachel Raphael, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Deland, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Raphael, MD

Dr. Rachel Raphael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. 

Dr. Raphael works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raphael's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at DeLand
    685 PEACHWOOD DR, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    151 Victoria Commons Blvd Ste 105, Deland, FL 32724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rachel Raphael, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Creole
NPI Number
  • 1366641169
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raphael works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Raphael’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

