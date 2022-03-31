Dr. Rachel Reeves, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Reeves, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Reeves, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Reeves works at
Locations
-
1
Springfield Dental Care3820 Wabash Ave, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 335-6782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?
I had a split tooth that was a problem for a while. Dr Gupta was informative about my options and removed the tooth the same day instead of making me wait even longer. I really appreciate that. I was numbed so well that I didn't even feel it when the tooth was pulled. Recovery so far has been as expected. I'm glad I found Dr Gupta. Thank you!
About Dr. Rachel Reeves, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1245769462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reeves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.