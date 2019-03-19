Dr. Rachel Reinhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Reinhardt, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Reinhardt, MD
Dr. Rachel Reinhardt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Uw School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Reinhardt's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Eye Care, Kirkland12303 NE 130th Ln Ste Coral # 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5335Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cascade Eye M.d.s Pllc1025 153rd St SE Ste 100, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 316-0338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is perfect! I have been seeing her for over 10 years now and I can't think of a better doctor out there. She is knowledgeable, smart, friendly and really cares about her patients. I convinced my wife to switch to her, and she loves her more than I do. Her examinations of eyes are thorough, interactive and she explains findings in both intellectual and plain language. She si the best!
About Dr. Rachel Reinhardt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689712440
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Uw School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhardt accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhardt has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.