Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Rohaidy works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group6900 Sw 80th St, Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohaidy?
Dr. Rohaidy saw me as a new patient in a timely manner. She spent ample time with me getting to the root of my issues. Unbeknown to me, Dr. Rohaidy recognized concerns I had and placed me on the right path towards a better version of myself. Her medication choice has improved my attention to detail and performance at work to the point where I was recognized for my successful achievements! Additionally, she is readily available at all times through Telehealth if I needed her services in an instant. I would highly recommend her services to anyone in the community looking for an excellent psychiatrist.
About Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1730475823
Education & Certifications
- Addiction, University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Psychiatry, University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohaidy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohaidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rohaidy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rohaidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohaidy speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohaidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohaidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohaidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohaidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.