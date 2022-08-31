Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Sabo works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of Birmingham, PC3400 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 914-6555Tuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sabo recently did colostomy surgery on me. Of course I was very nervous and apprehensive about such a major procedure but I felt total confidence and trust in Dr Sabo’s care. I cannot say enough good things about how she treated me as a patient and as a person. If you must have this type surgery, there’s none better.
About Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- Baptist Health System
- University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
