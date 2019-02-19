Dr. Rachel Saul, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Saul, DO
Dr. Rachel Saul, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Saul works at
Green Mountain Partners for Health200 Union Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 566-7170
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've never had to wait for Dr. Saul. Most times I don't even take a seat. The office staff has always been very friendly. Dr. Saul makes sure to review my case thoroughly and asks me a lot of questions to understand what is wrong. She's got a good sense of who to refer me to and makes it easy to get to see them. I've been very pleased with her knowledge and ability to help me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1851652044
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado
Dr. Saul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.