Overview of Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD

Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Saunders-Pullman works at Gramercy Park Physicians in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.