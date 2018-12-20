Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders-Pullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD
Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Saunders-Pullman's Office Locations
Gramercy Park Physicians10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8719
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman has been an excellent compassionate caring Neurologist for all Movement Disorders diseases ,one of the best in New York City !
About Dr. Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders-Pullman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders-Pullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
