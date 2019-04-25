Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Schiesser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiesser?
I have been please with her calm demeanor, her focus on my issues and needs and her willingness to spend the time needed to thoroughly deal with as an individual. If she's a little late dealing with me, I feel that she's giving the patient before me the same time and attention.
About Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1710122452
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiesser works at
Dr. Schiesser has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiesser speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.