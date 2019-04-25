See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Schiesser works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3372
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 25, 2019
    I have been please with her calm demeanor, her focus on my issues and needs and her willingness to spend the time needed to thoroughly deal with as an individual. If she's a little late dealing with me, I feel that she's giving the patient before me the same time and attention.
    Kkm in Liberty, TX — Apr 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1710122452
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Health System
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Schiesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiesser works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schiesser’s profile.

    Dr. Schiesser has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

