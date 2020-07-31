Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD is a Dermatologist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Schleichert works at
Locations
-
1
Kenilworth Surgery Center LLC1104 Kenilworth Dr Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 328-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schleichert?
Excellent patient care! Dr Schleichert was very thorough when explaining the Mohs process and procedure. I had a few questions which she answered completely. She truly listens to her patients. She was very kind, caring, knowledgeable and skilled. I would recommend her for anyone requiring Mohs surgery. Medical and office staff were very nice and efficient.
About Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1679708416
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleichert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schleichert works at
Dr. Schleichert has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma , Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleichert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleichert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleichert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.