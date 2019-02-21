Dr. Schmidtberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Schmidtberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Schmidtberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Schmidtberger works at
Locations
Texas Dermatology Specialists Pllc21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 771-1100
Antoine Clinic P.A.21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 335, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 771-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely brilliant!!!! Very personable, understanding and extremely knowledgeable. The best Dr I’ve have ever had the pleasure to meet.
About Dr. Rachel Schmidtberger, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
