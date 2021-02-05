Dr. Rachel Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Schreiber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Schreiber Allergy, 9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 275, Rockville, MD 20850
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
SHE'S A DOCTOR THAT YOU CAN TALK TO JUST IF IT'S YOUR BEST FRIEND
Education & Certifications
- University of Pitts
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland College Park, Honors Program
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Allergy Testing and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.