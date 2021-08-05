Dr. Rachel Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Scott, MD
Dr. Rachel Scott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery100 Hospital Ln Ste 320 Bldg 3, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Doctor Scott was Great! I had a breast reduction this past June 2021. She explained everything in great detail. I knew exactly what I would be going through from start to finish. I have been wanting to have this done for years and Doctor Scott did a Fantastic job!! I’m very pleased with the results!
About Dr. Rachel Scott, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649437278
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.