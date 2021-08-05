See All Plastic Surgeons in Danville, IN
Dr. Rachel Scott, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (27)
Map Pin Small Danville, IN
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Scott, MD

Dr. Rachel Scott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Scott works at Hendricks Regional Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

    Hendricks Regional Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 320 Bldg 3, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachel Scott, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649437278
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at Hendricks Regional Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

