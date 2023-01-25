Dr. Rachel Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Shell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Shell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Shell works at
Riverside Medical Group - Endocrinology Specialists100 Fitness Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 936-8909Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Iroquois Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shell and her Entire staff absolutely saved my husbands life! Mandatory carb counting classes Prompt answered to questions Calming frantic feelings They are all amazing so appreciated!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942339932
- MED COLL OF WI
Dr. Shell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.