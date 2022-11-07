Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD
Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Shepherd's Office Locations
River Place Ob/Gyn PA6611 River Place Blvd Ste 202, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (737) 276-3983
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepherd is very thorough and knowledgeable. I trust her with my health and any issues.
About Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University and Women &amp;amp; Infants Hospital of Rhode Island|Women and Infants
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.