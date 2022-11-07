Overview of Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD

Dr. Rachel Shepherd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd works at River Place OB Gyn in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.