Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO

Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Shirley works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shirley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Summerlin Medical Center I-II
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2021
    Dr.Shirley was very thorough and made me feel very comfortable at a very scary time, finding out that I had breast cancer. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
    — Mar 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO
    About Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174889703
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Baylor University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirley works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Shirley’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

